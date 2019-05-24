New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in St. Vincent dePaul Church
Resources
Vobis, Geraldine
Geraldine Rautenberg Vobis 88, of Madison beloved wife of the late Henry W. Vobis passed away on May 21, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving mother of Denise (Gregory) Dickson and Dana (Thomas) Schmidt, all of Branford, Karen Simons and Jodi (Carl) Iaccarino, all of Guilford and Kim (Kurt) Grandsire of Georgetown,TX. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Eleanor Keeney and Jeanne D'Alessio. Geraldine was born in New York on October 30, 1930, daughter of the late Richard and Helen Kenny Rautenberg. Prior to her retirement, Geraldine was a house keeper for Branford Hills Health Care Center.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven TUESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in St. Vincent dePaul Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in Westbrook Cemetery. Friends may call on TUESDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sjogruns Syndrome Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170 Reston, VA 20191. Sign Geraldine's guest book online at:
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from May 26 to May 27, 2019
