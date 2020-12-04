Byers, Geralyn A.Geralyn A. Byers, 58, of Maspeth, New York, formerly of Hamden, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18th, 2020 at her home. She was born in New Haven on August 2, 1962 and was the daughter of the late Donald and Christine Mantiglia Byers. Geralyn earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Connecticut State University and a MPA from Columbia University. She had worked as a Grants Finance Manager for Columbia University Nursing Grants Department. A truly intelligent woman, she applied for the Mensa International. She loved Shakespeare and would always attend the Annual Shakespearian Festivals and enjoyed watching Star Trek and considered herself to be a "Trekee". She was the niece of Charles and Frances E. Mantiglia, Frances Mantiglia and the late Joseph Mantiglia, Dr. David and Charlotte Giardina. Also survived by several cousins. Predeceased by her brother Michael Charles Gerard Byers.The visiting hours will be Friday, Dec. 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.