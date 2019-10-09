|
Smith, Geralyn M.
Geralyn M. Gomez Smith, 60, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Smilow Cancer Hospital/Yale New Haven with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Brian Smith. Geralyn was born in New Haven on May 8, 1959 and was the daughter of Gilbert Gomez and the late Lorraine Czaja Gomez. She had worked as a police/fire dispatcher for the City of West Haven for over 30 years until her retirement and later was a clerk for Hobby Lobby. Geralyn was a life member of the Allingtown Volunteer Fire Association, Inc.; was Past Captain at Steven Heights Engine Company Five; was an Associate Advisor for Explorer Post Three North End Hose Company. She loved animals, enjoyed going to Disney and Martha's Vineyard, and had a passion for scrapbooking. Mother of Albert and Brandon Smith. Sister of Walter (Deborah) Gomez. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff on the Smilow North Pavilion 9th and 14th floors and to the Smilow Office in North Haven.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 8 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2890 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Saturday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Closer to Free Fund, Smilow c/o Yale New Haven Hospital Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019