New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
2890 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geralyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geralyn M. Smith


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geralyn M. Smith Obituary
Smith, Geralyn M.
Geralyn M. Gomez Smith, 60, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Smilow Cancer Hospital/Yale New Haven with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Brian Smith. Geralyn was born in New Haven on May 8, 1959 and was the daughter of Gilbert Gomez and the late Lorraine Czaja Gomez. She had worked as a police/fire dispatcher for the City of West Haven for over 30 years until her retirement and later was a clerk for Hobby Lobby. Geralyn was a life member of the Allingtown Volunteer Fire Association, Inc.; was Past Captain at Steven Heights Engine Company Five; was an Associate Advisor for Explorer Post Three North End Hose Company. She loved animals, enjoyed going to Disney and Martha's Vineyard, and had a passion for scrapbooking. Mother of Albert and Brandon Smith. Sister of Walter (Deborah) Gomez. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff on the Smilow North Pavilion 9th and 14th floors and to the Smilow Office in North Haven.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 8 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2890 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Saturday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Closer to Free Fund, Smilow c/o Yale New Haven Hospital Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geralyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now