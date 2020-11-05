Roy, Gerard A.

Gerard André Joseph Roy passed away on August 21st, 2020 amid moving to Reno, Nevada to live near his children and grandchildren. Gerard was born in Warwick, Rhode Island in 1946 to Jeanne and Oscar Roy; he was one of twelve siblings.

In 1965, upon being drafted into the Vietnam War, he volunteered for four years in the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He spent 13 months in-country flying out of Phu Bai with the HMM-163 "Ridge Runners" helicopter squadron, where he was quickly promoted to Crew Chief. A fiercely loyal and brave Marine, he earned numerous military awards including the Purple Heart and the Sikorsky "Winged-S" Rescue Award. Gerard always said if he had not met his future wife Patricia while at Naval Air Station South Weymouth, MA, he would have stayed in the Marine Corps for life. He was a proud Marine and every November 10th he would celebrate the Marine Corps' birthday. Semper Fi.

As fate would have it, Gerard and Patricia fell immediately in love and were married in October 1969. In 1983, they moved to Hamden, Connecticut where they lived for 37 years and raised three children. Gerard was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in Hamden. A lifelong Boston Red Sox fan, Gerard loved the game of baseball so much he played as often as he could and coached in various little leagues in West Haven and Hamden. As a coach, he was best known for being fair, patient, and thorough. He often hounded players to keep their eyes on the ball.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed fixing up and repurposing anything broken. Gerard was always especially happy to help family, friends, neighbors and coworkers with whatever they needed done around their homes. He retired from working at United Aluminum in North Haven after 21 years with the company. Although he stopped punching in for work, he would often return to catch up with his friends and coworkers, occasionally dressed as Santa Claus.

Gerard was predeceased by parents, Jeanne and Oscar Roy, and his sisters Theresa Dubé and Marguerite (Peggy) Roy. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia; his children Andrew Roy (Nino), Allison Carlson (Erik) and Courtney Roy; his grandsons Adrien Roy and Torin Carlson; his sisters Jeannette Greene, Jacqueline Pulit, Monique Ek, Anne-Marie Lennon, and Lorraine Roy; and his brothers Roland Roy, Ronald Roy, and Roger Roy.

Gerard Roy was a loving, kind, patient and humble man. He truly put others first in everything he did. He was fond of asking anyone nearby, "who's got it better than me?" All those who knew him know that he poured his heart and soul into the relationships he had, the work he did, and the life he led. He was grateful for every second of it.

Due to the current pandemic, the family is planning on holding a memorial service when it is safe to do so. A mass will be held in Gerard's honor at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the coming year.



