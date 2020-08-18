McCormick, Gerard "Gerry"
Gerard "Gerry" Richard McCormick, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Madison on August 16, 2020. The son of Winifred and Lester McCormick Sr., he is survived by his sister, Joyce Morris and brother, Robert McCormick; by daughters, Casey "Catherine" Luuko (Peter), Liz Vickerman (James), and Leigh Montgomery (Patrick); and by his devoted companion, Dale Carlson, and her family, Hannah, Michael and Jacquelyn (his special angel) Jurewicz with whom he resided along with his faithful dog, Gigi. Gerry also leaves 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters.
Gerry graduated from West Haven High in 1955. Following his service in the U.S. Marine Corps 1955-59, he joined the Yale University Police Department; then the New Haven Police Department (assigned to special duty in service to the Hon. Richard Lee). He was named special assistant to the Chief during the 1970 May Day crisis. Gerry retired from the NH Police Dept at the rank of Lieutenant in 1975. Thereafter he served as Director of Community Security, Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford for over 32 years. Gerry was a friend of Bill W. for many years. He was always first in line to help those in need -- family, friends or new acquaintances. He made everyone around him feel important and special.
Mask wearing family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Rita's Catholic Church, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden with Committal and Full Military Honors to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in Gerry's honor.www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
