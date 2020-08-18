1/1
Gerard "Gerry" McCormick
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCormick, Gerard "Gerry"
Gerard "Gerry" Richard McCormick, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Madison on August 16, 2020. The son of Winifred and Lester McCormick Sr., he is survived by his sister, Joyce Morris and brother, Robert McCormick; by daughters, Casey "Catherine" Luuko (Peter), Liz Vickerman (James), and Leigh Montgomery (Patrick); and by his devoted companion, Dale Carlson, and her family, Hannah, Michael and Jacquelyn (his special angel) Jurewicz with whom he resided along with his faithful dog, Gigi. Gerry also leaves 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters.
Gerry graduated from West Haven High in 1955. Following his service in the U.S. Marine Corps 1955-59, he joined the Yale University Police Department; then the New Haven Police Department (assigned to special duty in service to the Hon. Richard Lee). He was named special assistant to the Chief during the 1970 May Day crisis. Gerry retired from the NH Police Dept at the rank of Lieutenant in 1975. Thereafter he served as Director of Community Security, Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford for over 32 years. Gerry was a friend of Bill W. for many years. He was always first in line to help those in need -- family, friends or new acquaintances. He made everyone around him feel important and special.
Mask wearing family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Rita's Catholic Church, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden with Committal and Full Military Honors to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in Gerry's honor.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Committal
St. Lawrence Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved