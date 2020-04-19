|
Renna, Gerardina
Gerardina Zarra Renna, 86, of Hamden, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincenzo Renna. Gerardina was born in Conza Della Campania, Italy on April 20, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Nicola Antonio Zarra and Angelina Nicoletta Zarra. She had worked for the former Tag-a-Long Pocketbook Company, East Haven and later as a baker for Walbaums Food Stores. Gerardina enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, but most of all, being with her family, especially her granddaughters who she loved unconditionally. Beloved mother of Joseph Renna (Lynn) and Raffaela Renna. Loving Nonnina to Alivia and Madyson. Sister of Ralph Zarra (Diane), Natalina Zarra, Ernesto Zarra (Anna), Maria Zarra and the late Filomena Frieri, Delia Fiore, Giuseppe, Basilio and Nunziata Zarra. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 20, 2020