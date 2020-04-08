|
Giebisch, Gerhard
Dr. Gerhard Giebisch, Sterling Professor Emeritus of Cellular and Molecular Physiology at the Yale School of Medicine, died peacefully at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, Connecticut on Monday, April 6th, 2020. He was ninety-three years old.
Dr. Giebisch was born in Vienna, Austria in 1927, and graduated from the University of Vienna Faculty of Medicine in 1951 before immigrating to the United States the following year. He was married to Ilse Giebisch in 1952 in Milwaukee Wisconsin. After serving in positions of increasing rank at Cornell Medical School in New York City, he was appointed Professor and Chairman of Physiology at Yale School of Medicine in 1968 and made Sterling Professor of Physiology in 1970.
Dr. Giebisch was a world-renowned medical scientist who made numerous ground- breaking discoveries in how the kidney metabolizes sodium and potassium. He published over four hundred peer-reviewed research studies, was elected to the National Academy of Science, and served as President of both the American Society of Nephrology and the Society of General Physiologists. In addition to his contributions to science and organized medicine, Dr. Giebisch was a beloved teacher who mentored over seventy-five post-doctoral fellows who pursued careers in physiology and nephrology throughout the world.
In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Giebisch had a broad range of passionate interests. These included a deep appreciation for art, history, classical music and literature. He adored opera and loved to travel and mountain climb. A true gentleman, he touched the lives of many with his integrity, kindness and generosity. He had a classic sense of Viennese humor. He will be deeply missed.
Dr. Giebisch was predeceased by his wife Ilse in 2008. He is survived by his two children, Christina Giebisch (Peter Mohrer) of Guilford, Connecticut and Robert Giebisch of Woodbridge, Connecticut (Ninrong Giebisch) and four grandchildren, Daniella and Marisa Mohrer and Allison and Daniel Giebisch.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will take place in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to or Amnesty International. To sign the online guestbook please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020