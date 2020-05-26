McDermott, Germanus A. F. "Gerry"
Germanus A. F. "Gerry" McDermott of Clinton died Saturday, May 23, 220 at Connecticut beloved husband for 54 years to Priscilla Shuretto McDermott. He was born March 13, 1947 in New Haven, son of the late Germanus A. and Angela DiAdamo McDermott. He was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a Fairfield University graduate. Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Frank (Ilsa) McDermott, Amy (Bryan) MacKay, Gerald McDermott and Karen (Fred) Tharin and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Angela McDermott. A strong handshake and polished shoes…the epitome of Gerry. He was a hardworking man with an incredible work ethic. This strong work ethic and desire to always take care of his family led him to owning his own business. It wasn't a surprise to anyone when he chose to open his business in the city he loved the most, New Haven. Raised on Academy Street in the Wooster Square section of New Haven, Gerry was never happier than when he was talking about the days of his youth on Academy Street. It was there that he learned the importance of supporting, and loving your family. It was also on Academy Street that he came to enjoy large family gatherings surrounded by homemade Italian food. He found himself the perfect wife in Priscilla, who made a pot of homemade sauce every Sunday, homemade apple pies "just because" and holiday meals that could last for hours. If you truly wanted to see his face light up, and sparkles come to his eyes, all you had to do was ask him about the family farm in North Haven. "The Farm" was a place filled with memories of family picnics, fireworks, dirt roads, tractors, a place with the sound of family and laughter. It was there, plowing the fields, planting his crops or simply walking the grounds that he found true solace. It was on the farm that Gerry felt tranquility and joy.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of his family. A public memorial will be held at a later date. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2020.