Bildstein, Gertrude
Gertrude "Trudy" Schiel Bildstein 89, Hamden died Oct. 16, 2018 at Branford Hospice. Born in West Haven, Jan. 18, 1929, to the late Frank and Marie Mayer Schiel; owners of "Schiel's Bakery" New Hall Street, New Haven.
She was a private duty nurse and married to her beloved husband, George J. for 59 years. They retired to Port Charlotte, FL and St. Johnsbury, VT.
Loving mother of two sons: Richard J. Bildstein and George M. Bildstein (Barbara) and the proud grandmother of Cherilyn Bildstein. Sister of Irma St. John and the late Ruth Woodworth.
Memorial Service to be announced. Contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 23, 2019