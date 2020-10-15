Collins, Gertrude
Gertrude E. Collins died Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born (Aug. 16, 1936) in North Haven, Connecticut. She was the daughter of Harry Collins, Jr. and Vina Gibson Collins. She was predeceased by a brother Clarence Collins, sisters Emma Dixon, Ella Collins, Leola Murray, and Catherine Collins Reed. She leaves to mourn, her beloved daughter Dawn E. Garner of Joliet, Illinois and daughter Wendy L. Garner of Henderson, NV, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The visiting hours will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com