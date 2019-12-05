|
Gatison, Gertrude
Gertrude "Gert" or "Lil' Gertie" Gatison Hodges, and former longtime Ansonia resident currently of North Carolina, passed away Nov. 27. She was born May 14, 1927 and raised by her grandparents John W. Gatison Sr. and his wife Anna Samuels Gatison. Funeral services will be held on Friday, 11:00 a.m. (TODAY) from The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia. Burial will follow in Pine Grove
Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For the full obituary, go to (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019