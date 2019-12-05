New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Gatison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Gatison

Gertrude Gatison Obituary
Gatison, Gertrude
Gertrude "Gert" or "Lil' Gertie" Gatison Hodges, and former longtime Ansonia resident currently of North Carolina, passed away Nov. 27. She was born May 14, 1927 and raised by her grandparents John W. Gatison Sr. and his wife Anna Samuels Gatison. Funeral services will be held on Friday, 11:00 a.m. (TODAY) from The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia. Burial will follow in Pine Grove
Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For the full obituary, go to (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019
