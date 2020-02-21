New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Church
129 Edwards St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude M. Olson


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude M. Olson Obituary
Olson, Gertrude M.
Mary A. "Gertrude" (Illingworth) Olson, 96, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Whitney Manor Nursing Home in Hamden, CT. She was the devoted wife of the late Kenneth C. Olson, with whom she celebrated nearly 70 years of marriage. Gertrude was born in New Haven, CT on September 24, 1923; daughter of the late William and Mary Illingworth. During her years of employment, she worked for the National Folding Box, First National Bank, and retired from the New Haven Register after many fond years. She was the beloved mother of Craig (Laura), Paul (Jennifer), and the late Thomas (late Margaruiette) Olson. Loving grandmother of Ryan, Sydney, Hunter, Zachary, and Mary Sarah Olson. Predeceased by her brothers William, Joseph, Frank, and George Illingworth.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church, 129 Edwards St., New Haven, CT. There will also be a graveside service at All Saints Cemetery after the conclusion of the mass. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a . The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -