Olson, Gertrude M.
Mary A. "Gertrude" (Illingworth) Olson, 96, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Whitney Manor Nursing Home in Hamden, CT. She was the devoted wife of the late Kenneth C. Olson, with whom she celebrated nearly 70 years of marriage. Gertrude was born in New Haven, CT on September 24, 1923; daughter of the late William and Mary Illingworth. During her years of employment, she worked for the National Folding Box, First National Bank, and retired from the New Haven Register after many fond years. She was the beloved mother of Craig (Laura), Paul (Jennifer), and the late Thomas (late Margaruiette) Olson. Loving grandmother of Ryan, Sydney, Hunter, Zachary, and Mary Sarah Olson. Predeceased by her brothers William, Joseph, Frank, and George Illingworth.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church, 129 Edwards St., New Haven, CT. There will also be a graveside service at All Saints Cemetery after the conclusion of the mass. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020