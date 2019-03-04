New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Gertrude Moore


Gertrude Moore Obituary
Moore, Gertrude
Gertrude Marks Moore, 89, of East Haven, beloved wife of the late George J. Moore, passed away on March 1, 2019 in Branford Hills Health Care Center. Loving mother of Beth (Ralph) Capotorto of East Haven, Joan Moore of East Setauket, NY and Richard P. (Susan) Moore of Winchester, TN. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of Elizabeth Prussak of Bayone, NJ, Helen Downes of Yonkers, NY, Vincent Marks of Parsippany, NJ and the late Mary Pierce. Gertrude was born in the Bronx on March 8, 1929, daughter of the late Vincent and Ledwina McElroy Marks. Prior to her retirement Gertrude was a claims representative for the former Equitable Company.
Relatives and friends are invited to A Memorial Mass on TUESDAY morning in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will be private. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Sign Gertrude's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2019
