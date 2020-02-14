|
Wimmer, Gertrude "Trudy"
Gertrude "Trudy" M. Wimmer, 90, of Guilford, wife of the late Rev. Dr. Harold R. Wimmer, passed away February 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Trudy was born in Fort Dodge, IA on May 19, 1929, a daughter of the late Carl J. and Bess Wood Schultz. She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Brett) Hendricks, Patricia (Jeffrey) Allen, and Mark (Kathy) Wimmer; her grandchildren, Katie Ward, Matthew Allen, Mike and Chris Wimmer; and great-grandchildren Michael and Mallory Wimmer. Predeceased by her brother, Rev. John Schultz.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16 at 4:00 p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 450 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Burial will be private. BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden is in care of arrangements. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 15, 2020