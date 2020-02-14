New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Bethesda Lutheran Church
450 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Wimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude "Trudy" Wimmer


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude "Trudy" Wimmer Obituary
Wimmer, Gertrude "Trudy"
Gertrude "Trudy" M. Wimmer, 90, of Guilford, wife of the late Rev. Dr. Harold R. Wimmer, passed away February 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Trudy was born in Fort Dodge, IA on May 19, 1929, a daughter of the late Carl J. and Bess Wood Schultz. She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Brett) Hendricks, Patricia (Jeffrey) Allen, and Mark (Kathy) Wimmer; her grandchildren, Katie Ward, Matthew Allen, Mike and Chris Wimmer; and great-grandchildren Michael and Mallory Wimmer. Predeceased by her brother, Rev. John Schultz.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16 at 4:00 p.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 450 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Burial will be private. BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden is in care of arrangements. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -