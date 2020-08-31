Martorano, Gianna
It is with great sadness that the family of the beloved, Gianna Martorano, 92, of West Haven, CT announce her passing on August 30, 2020.
She was born in Scafati, Italy, migrated to Argentina where she lived for 20 years before she came to America in 1968. Gianna was the beloved wife for 48 years of the late Domenick Martorano. They are now reunited in Heaven.
She will be missed by her children, Maria Martorano of West Haven, CT and Anthony Martorano of Derby, CT.
Forever remembered by her grandchildren: Vanessa Fiocco, Martha Fiocco, Grace Harrington, Jason Harrington (grandson-in-law), Amanda O'Donnell and Anthony Martorano, Jr., as well as her great-grandchildren Jason Harrington and Jaden Harrington.
Gianna was always smiling, happy, full of energy, dancing, telling jokes and loved to sing. Gianna's favorite song was Mamma. Gianna enjoyed her Italian coffee, sweets, and spending time with family.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9 a.m.. – 10:30 a.m. The procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 going to Our Lady of Victory Church, 300 Captain Thomas Blvd., West Haven, CT, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven, CT. In accordance with state health regulations, face coverings must be worn and attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.Keenanfuneralhome.com