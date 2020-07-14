Cunha, Gil-Antonio Pereira "Gilo"
Gil-Antonio Pereira Cunha "Gilo", age 50, of West Haven, passed away on May 27, 2020. He was born in New Haven, and was the beloved son of Antonio-Gabriel and Maria da Conceicao (Mary) Pereira Cunha of West Haven. He is also survived by his brothers, Gabriel (Leslie) Cunha of Manhattan, NY and Daniel Vasco Cunha of West Haven and his former wife and friend, Melis Mani of Turkey. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Gabriel and Maria Amelia Cunha and his maternal grandparents, Joao and Elvira Pereira, his aunt Orinda Streeto and his uncle Manuel Tavares. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him very much, Emilia Maria Cunha, Edward (Orinda) Streeto, Gloria (Antonio) Pereira, Alzira (Dominick) Reis, and Olivia (Manuel) Tavares. Cousins Edward Streeto Jr, Lisa (Joseph) Pirolo, John Pereira, Lori (Chris) Kenney, Anthony (Janna) Pereira, Dominick (Geralyn) Reis, Debbie Reis Cinicolo, John Reis, Michael Reis, Maria Reis, Emilia (the late Jim) Provensal, Bob (Jessie) Tavares, Christina Tavares (Jeff) Nichols as well as many second cousins. Gilo loved his family so much and he always took the time to visit and spend his time with each and every one. Gilo will be greatly missed by all of his family and the many friends with whom he shared amazing experiences. Gilo graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1988 and then from Syracuse University. He also attended the University of Coimbra in Portugal for graduate studies. He was employed as a school teacher for the West Haven Board of Education and he cared deeply for all of his students. Gilo was also an educator of English in Portugal and Turkey. He enjoyed traveling and he visited many countries all over the world. He had a passion for music and he was a talented guitar player, who kept a journal of his thoughts, which he translated into beautiful song lyrics. He enjoyed all music and especially enjoyed listening to his favorite band, U2. He easily made many friends wherever he traveled, while playing rugby and soccer on various teams both here in Connecticut and in Europe; as well as, by sharing his love of music.
Family and friends may gather on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Woodbridge, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gilo to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website atwww.westhavenfuneral.com