1/1
Gilda Colatosti
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colatosti, Gilda
Gilda Perrotti Colatosti, 96, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Peter E. Colatosti. Gilda was born in New Haven on July 29, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Domenic and Pasqualina Daddio Perrotti. She had worked as a bookkeeper at Aura Manufacturing for many years until her retirement. Gilda was hard working and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews whom she loved unconditionally. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Predeceased by her siblings Virginia Abbatiello, Catherine Ferraiuolo, Joseph Perrotti, Salvatore Perrotti, Pasquale Perrotti, Domenic Perrotti and Ann Bogart.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929, or Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved