Colatosti, Gilda
Gilda Perrotti Colatosti, 96, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Peter E. Colatosti. Gilda was born in New Haven on July 29, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Domenic and Pasqualina Daddio Perrotti. She had worked as a bookkeeper at Aura Manufacturing for many years until her retirement. Gilda was hard working and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews whom she loved unconditionally. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Predeceased by her siblings Virginia Abbatiello, Catherine Ferraiuolo, Joseph Perrotti, Salvatore Perrotti, Pasquale Perrotti, Domenic Perrotti and Ann Bogart.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929, or Special Olympics
, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604. www.northhavenfuneral.com