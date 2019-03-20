Pannone, Gilda H. DiMaggio

Gilda H. DiMaggio Pannone, 94, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Branford Hill Health Care Center. She was born on August 18, 1924 in New Haven and was the daughter of Charles and Anna DeNardis. Gilda was the wife of the late James DiMaggio and the late Vincent Pannone. She had five sisters and one brother. She is survived by one sister Amelia Prete of East Haven. She has six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four children, Anna (Pasquale) Izzo, James (Frances) DiMaggio, Joseph (Carol) DiMaggio and Barry DiMaggio. She worked several years at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in North Haven. She enjoyed dancing, music, shopping, traveling and spending time with her children. We all will always carry her memory in our hearts.

The visiting hours will be Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019