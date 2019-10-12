Home

Gilda M. Artaiz, 91, formally of North Haven, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to so many, passed away peacefully on Friday September 27, 2019.
Gilda came to the U.S.A in 1947 from Valparaiso, Chile. She landed in Holden, MA where she met her husband, the late Ignacio J. Artaiz. The couple and their 5 children moved to North Haven, CT in 1967. Gilda had a 40-year career as a fur finisher working at Kramers of New Haven and Furs by Prezioso in Hamden. Gilda was an original and long-time parishioner at St. Francis Cabrini and later at St. Barnabas parishes in North Haven.
Those of us who knew Gilda realized what a gracious, caring and unique individual she was. Her family was her pride and joy. Her soft-spoken, kind, loving demeanor will be truly missed. She now rests among the angels in heaven.
Gilda elected to donate her body to The Quinnipiac School of Medicine.
A service of Catholic Mass and Christian burial will take place at a future date.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019
