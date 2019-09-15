|
|
Barbara , Gill
Barbara Lillian Gill, 92, Holly Springs, NC, formerly of Wallingford, wife of the late William Charles Gill Jr., passed into the arms of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior on September 12, 2019. Barbara born in New Haven August 12, 1927, the daughter of the late Hazel Lenora Brown. Barbara was a long time resident of Wallingford. She was employed for 30 years at the Dime Savings Bank retiring as a Vice President in 1991 and relocating to North Carolina. Barbara was a member of the VFW ladies Auxiliary in Wallingford. While in North Carolina, Barbara served as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Fuquay-Varina. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society. Barbara remained very active having many friends and continuing her favorite hobbies of needlepoint and embroidery. Much of her work has been and will be thoroughly enjoyed and cherished by family and friends for many years to come. Barbara is survived by her son, Robert Charles Gill and his wife, Deborah, Dow Gill of Holly Springs NC; daughter-in-law, Cherlyn Paul Gill of Wallingford; granddaughters, Erin Amerson and her husband, Cecil, of Willow Springs, NC, Kathleen Honeycutt and her husband, Harris, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Sarah Glasson and her husband, Scott, of Willow Springs, NC, Katilyn Gill of Wallingford; grandsons, Robert C Gill Jr. and his wife, Gina, of Cary, NC, PFC Christopher Gill, USMC and Jonathan Gill, Air Force ROTC of Wallingford. Barbara was also blessed with 13 great-grandchildren. Barbara leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her sons, William John Gill, Thomas James Gill; granddaughter, Heather Gill; and great-granddaughter Emily Mae Amerson. We will all miss her brilliant smile, laughter, hugs, love and straight forward discussion immensely. Barbara's family would like to send a very special thanks to the personnel at and supporting Carillon Assisted living Facility in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina for the care, compassion and love they provided her and her family over the past 2 plus years.
Barbara's family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main Street in the Yalesville section of Wallingford., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Her funeral will be from the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences or directions, visit www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 16, 2019