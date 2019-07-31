|
In Memory of Gina M. Cangiano 10/17/63-7/31/18 In silence she suffered, in patience she bore, till God called her home to suffer no more. From sunrise to sunset, every moment would have been more wonderful if you were still with us. Today is not only a day we grieve over losing you. It's about remembering all the good times we shared, and reflecting on the strong influence you were to us all. And while you lie in peaceful sleep, your memory we shall always keep. Love, your heartbroken family
Published in New Haven Register on July 31, 2019