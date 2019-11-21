|
Pataky, Gina Marie
Gina Marie Pataky, 52, a resident of Stratford, formerly of Ansonia and Derby, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday November 20, 2019, at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. She was the beloved wife of Gregory R. Pataky. Gina was born in Derby on June 10, 1967, loving daughter of Marie DiGiorgi Dirienzo of Ansonia and George Rumbin of Montana. She attended Ansonia schools, was a licensed hairdresser, worked at Zotos International and in the private sector for over thirty years. Gina, a very giving person, donated her time to the food bank at St. James Church in Stratford and worked in the Youth Ministry at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. She was a strong supporter of Autism Speaks and had a lifelong love of animals, especially her pugs Beavis, Phoebe and Sophia. She was a woman of strong faith and was a parishioner of St. James Church in Stratford. Gina had a wonderful sense of humor and many loyal friends. She had a very special place in her heart for her cousin, Cheryl DeMelis and nephew, Jared Schlegel, who are both disabled. Gina loved planning outings with them and making sure there was ice cream in the house when they came to visit. In addition to her husband and parents, she leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Marco Rumbin of Seymour, her sister, Ursula Dirienzo Henry and her husband Edward of Beacon Falls, nephews, Marco Rumbin Jr. of Seymour, Jackson and Jonathan Henry of Beacon Falls, Adam Schlegel of Boston, MA, Dane Schlegel and Jared Schlegel of Fairfield, beloved niece, Celia Rose Rumbin of New York City and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visiting hours will be held on Friday November 22, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Saturday, relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 212 Elizabeth Street in Derby for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org or Juvenile Diabetes Assoc. at www.jdrf.org. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 22, 2019