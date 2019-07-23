New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Mazzara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina Mazzara


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gina Mazzara Obituary
Mazzara, Gina
Gina Franco Mazzara 50, of East Haven, beloved wife of 29 years to Frank E. Mazzara passed away on July 23, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. Loving mother of Brittanie (Jeremi) Lorenti and Alexis Mazzara all of East Haven. Sister of Christopher (Susan) Franco of Guilford. Gina was born in New Haven on June 17, 1969 daughter of Michael Franco of North Haven and Anne Fanelli Greenwood of West Haven. Stepdaughter of James Greenwood. Daughter-in-law of Frank and Madelyn Ranney Mazzara of West Haven. At the time of her death Gina was an administrative assistant for Fleet Pride of North Haven.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven FRIDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call on THURSDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Suite 200, Guilford, CT 06437. Sign Gina's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now