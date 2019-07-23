Mazzara, Gina

Gina Franco Mazzara 50, of East Haven, beloved wife of 29 years to Frank E. Mazzara passed away on July 23, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. Loving mother of Brittanie (Jeremi) Lorenti and Alexis Mazzara all of East Haven. Sister of Christopher (Susan) Franco of Guilford. Gina was born in New Haven on June 17, 1969 daughter of Michael Franco of North Haven and Anne Fanelli Greenwood of West Haven. Stepdaughter of James Greenwood. Daughter-in-law of Frank and Madelyn Ranney Mazzara of West Haven. At the time of her death Gina was an administrative assistant for Fleet Pride of North Haven.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven FRIDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call on THURSDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Suite 200, Guilford, CT 06437. Sign Gina's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register from July 24 to July 25, 2019