|
|
Pacelli, Gioconda
Gioconda Maturo Pacelli, 89, of Hamden formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Hamden Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Leucio Pacelli. Gioconda was born in Amorosi, Province of Benevento, Italy on October 25, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giuseppina Maturo. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. Mother of Francesca (Antonio) Iamunno, Rocco (Adelaide) Pacelli, Matilde Zito and the late Luigi Pacelli. Grandmother of Leucio, Jacqueline, Luigi, Gennaro, Fortuna, Jacqueline, Rocco Jr., Stephanie, Nancy, Jacqueline and Salvatore. Also survived by 17 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings Filippo, Michele, Annamarie, Vincenzo, Pasquale, Angelo and Rosa Maturo. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lori Jacobs and the staff at Hamden Healthcare for their care and compassion.
The visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will be held in Italy. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 10, 2019