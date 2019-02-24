Lanzetta, Giovanna "Zia"

Giovanna "Zia" Lanzetta, 72, of Guilford formerly of New Haven passed away on February 20, 2019 in Apple Rehab Guilford. Giovanna was born in Castelvetere sul Calore, Italy on December 7, 1946, a daughter of the late Everardo and Angelina Caporale Lanzetta. Beloved sister of Mary Saldutti of Hamden. Loving aunt of Elisa (David) Colonis of North Haven and Jerry (Nikki) Saldutti of Guilford. Cherished great aunt of Ariana, Jake, Juliana, Christa, Rosie and Dominic. Sister-in-law of the late Gerardo Saldutti. "Zia" brightened up the room with her happiness and humor. Giovanna's family would like to thank the Staff of Apple Rehab Guilford for their compassionate care and kindness.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven MONDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00 Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on MONDAY morning from 9:00 to 10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the ., 322 8th Ave. 7th floor, New York, NY 10001 or at . Sign Giovanna's guest book online at

