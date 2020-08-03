Giovanna Reed

Reed, Giovanna
Giovanna "Gina" Reed, was born on March 19, 1973 in New Haven, CT to Gloria Reed and Jerry Shaw. Giovanna leaves to her passing, her parents, Gloria Reed and Jerry Shaw, her beloved son, Devon "Pooh" Traynham; brother Lamont Reed and a host of family and friends whom loved her deeply. A viewing will be held Thurs. Aug. 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at McClam Funeral Home Chapel, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be private. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Reed family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net