Pisano, Giovanni "Jean" Maffeo

Giovanni "Jean" Maffeo Pisano, of Morris Cove, passed away peacefully February 22, 2019 on her 102nd birthday surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Anthony Pisano. Born in New Haven on February 22, 1917, daughter of the late Domenic and Carmella Mastroianni Maffeo. Jean was a professional seamstress for many years and was also the proud owner of her alterations business on Orange Street in New Haven with her three sisters. She will be remembered as an outstanding cook and for the wonderful gatherings she hosted at her home. Most importantly nothing meant more to her than spending time with her family. Jean was a member of the Branford Elks Club and Annex YMA. She was the loving and devoted mother of Carmel (William) Lepore and the late Ralph Pisano and Anthony Pisano Jr. Sister of the late Rose Leach, Vera Suraci, Mendy, Anthony, Alfred, and William Maffeo. Grandmother of Tara Lawlor, Jennifer King, Leah Kocheff, and Michael, Lauren, Melia, and Deborah Pisano. Great-grandmother of Olivia Lawlor with whom she shared a special relationship, Anthony, Avery, Chase, Dante, Isabella, and Kayla. Also survived by 4 great-great-grandchildren. Jean's family is greatly appreciative of the kindness and compassionate care she received from the directors and staff at The Guilford House.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Share a memory and sign Jean's guest book online at www.iovanne.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2019