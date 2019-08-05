New Haven Register Obituaries
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Giovanni Vaccaro
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Derby, CT
Interment
Following Services
Mt. St. Peter Cemetery
Derby, CT
Giovanni Vaccaro


1934 - 2019
Giovanni Vaccaro Obituary
Vaccaro, Giovanni
Giovanni Vaccaro, 85, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday morning, August 3, 2019, in the comfort of his home, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Candida Campopiano Vaccaro. John was born in Cilento, Province of Salerno, Italy on May 27, 1934, son of the late Peter and Roseanna Positano Vaccaro. A resident of Derby since coming from Italy in 1952, he was employed by Mobil Chemical Co. in Stratford for twenty-two years until his retirement. Giovanni was a member and served as Past President of the Sons of Italy in Derby and was an avid bocce player. In addition to his wife Candida, he leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Peter Vaccaro (Lisa) of Oxford, daughters, Roseann Fortune (Mark Victor) of Fairfield and Stellina Remaly (Timothy) of Beacon Falls, cherished grandchildren, William Fortune III (Jennifer), Christopher Fortune, Kyle R. Johnson (Ericca), Jamie Lauderowicz (Mark), Darrin M. Butler, Michael Butler (Abigail) and Jenna Remaly, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Mary Jane Vaccaro and sons-in-law, William Fortune Jr. and Darrin Butler. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Friday, Giovanni's funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Derby. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2019
