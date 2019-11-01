|
Crocco, Giovannina
Giovannina DiDonato Crocco (better known as "Nonna"), 93, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Marino Crocco. Giovannina was born in Pietraroja, province of Benevento, Italy on June 12, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Mariantonia Amato DiDonato. She loved cooking, baking, gardening and especially making her homemade wine. Giovannina lived for her family and loved them all unconditionally. Mother of Tina Onofrio (Rick) and the late John Crocco. Mother-in-law of Rita Crocco. Grandmother of Angelo Onofrio, Janie Porto (Roberto), Becky Avery (Mark), Marino Crocco (Brittney), Stefania Simuong (Dennis) and Jessica Crocco (Aric Merly). Great-grandmother of Ariana Onofrio, Travis and Callie Avery, Mia Simuong, Rita Porto and Gianni Crocco. Predeceased by her brother and his wife Francesco and Lucia DiDonato, her sister and her husband Filomena and Giovanni Vitelli.
The visiting hours will be Monday morning, Nov. 4th from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Noonan Syndrome Foundation, 222 Main Street, Suite 144, Farmington, CT 06032. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019