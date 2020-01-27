|
Mancini, Giovannina
"Loving sister, aunt & friend"
Ms. Giovannina "Gianna" Mancini, 73, of East Haven, formerly of Waterbury, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the comfort of her Waterbury home where she was raised. She was the sister of Frank Mancini, Sr. of Waterbury.
Gianna was born in Pontelandolfo, Benevento, Italy, on February 26, 1946, daughter of the late Rocco and Maria (Santopietro) Mancini. She worked in Computer Support and retired after a long career at AT&T where she formed many lifelong friendships, including her longtime friend Patti Lenzi who predeceased her. Gianna cherished her family and would never miss an event. She enjoyed vacationing in Maine, trips to the casino, her precious Kitty cat, and especially spending quality time with her family and many dear friends. Her contagious smile and laugh will be missed by all.
Besides her beloved brother Frank Mancini, Sr. and his wife Lorraine of Waterbury, Gianna leaves behind to cherish her memory her three nephews, Frank Mancini of Boston, Mark Mancini and his wife Kimberly of Avon, Daniel Mancini and his wife Erin of Middletown as well as her great-nieces and nephews that she adored, Alexa, Matthew, Sofia and Danny.
Arrangements: A funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 9:45 a.m., from Chase Parkway Memorial, The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury to SS. Peter & Paul Church, Mary Mother of the Church Parish for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 28, 2020