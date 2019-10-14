New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church
782 Orchard St.
New Haven, CT
Interment
Following Services
Pine Grove Cemetery
Ansonia, CT
1948 - 2019
Giralda Silva-Lanier Obituary
Silva-Lanier, Giralda
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Giralda "Gigi" Silva-Lanier, 71 of Hamden, CT transitioned into eternal life in heaven. She was born in Ansonia, CT to the late Antonio N. Silva and Marion Silva on May 3, 1948. She received her associate's degree from South Central Community College in 1988. Gigi was employed at Yale New Haven Hospital for 44 years. She held multiple positions before retiring as a Free Care Coordinator in June of 2019. Gigi has been a member of Mount Calvary Revival Center for the past five years. She was previously a member of Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church of New Haven, CT and Star Bethlehem Church of Ansonia, CT. Gigi leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Takiya Lanier and Tomika Lanier of Hamden, CT; and son, Jamal Lanier (Felicia) of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Dakarhi Lanier, April Lanier and Amiya Lanier; sisters, Marion Wright of New Haven, CT, Gladys Nelson of Iselin, NJ, Alice Moore of Cheshire, CT; and brother Anthony Silva of New Haven, CT. She was predeceased by her brothers Leroy Marshall, William Barnett, Charles Silva; and sister, Betty Green; and a host of family and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard St., New Haven, CT 06511. Family and Friends are welcome to calling hours from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Interment services will be held immediately following the service at Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia, CT. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Lanier family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 15, 2019
