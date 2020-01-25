|
Katynski, Gisela A.
Gisela A. Katynski, 90, of East Haven, passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice on January 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late Josef Katynski. Gisela was born in Breman, Germany on May 3, 1929, the daughter of the late Wagenbauer and Anna Schutze Grzeschik. She had been employed as a waitress at the 91 Diner for many years before her retirement and loved listening to music, dancing, and when the sun was out getting her daily dose of Vitamin D. Gisela is the loving mother of Reinhard Katynski, and his wife Lee, Roman Katynski and his wife Juvelina, Peter Katynski and his wife Toni, Linda Berg and Diana Whitmore-Monaco and her husband Peter. Sister of Gunther Grzeschik. Gisela is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street, New Haven is in care of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook for Mrs. Katynski online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020