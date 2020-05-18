Moellmann, GiselaGisela Moellmann, 91, died peacefully on May 9 in Lexington, MA of complications from a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's and a bout with COVID-19 in early April. She was born in Dessau, Germany, to the late Dr. Friedrich Bielitz and Elisabeth Bielitz, née Thieme. She had many fond memories of visiting her grandparents in Tetschen, Bohemia and of attending high school in Oberursel, Taunus. She graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Science in Radiological Technique, becoming employed as an X-ray technician at Yale New Haven Hospital. Her first marriage led her to live for four years in Brazil. After her husband's passing, she returned to New Haven, where she married aeronautical engineer Heinz Moellmann and earned a PhD in Anatomy from Yale University.Gisela lived in the greater New Haven area for over half a century as a proud member of the Yale University community. She was a member of the Yale Medical School faculty for almost three decades, researching melanoma and vitiligo as a cell biologist in the Department of Dermatology, where she collaborated with Dr. Aaron Lerner, among many others. She was an avid concert-goer and serious amateur pianist and spent many years as a Neighborhood Music School parent, student, supporter, and joyful accompanist. After her retirement, Gisela immersed herself in somatic education, becoming a practitioner of Feldenkrais, Bones for Life, and the Anat Baniel Method. She particularly enjoyed working with musicians and children.Gisela was predeceased by her first husband, Luciano Vieira da Cruz of Rio de Janeiro, and by her second husband, Heinz Moellmann. She is survived by her sister Gerda Bielitz of Michigan, her daughter Alexandra Moellmann, her son-in-law Alvin Wen, and her beloved grandchildren, Karina and Daniel Wen.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neighborhood Music School, 100 Audubon Street, New Haven, CT 06510 or the "Opening Minds through Arts" program at Youville Place, 10 Pelham Road, Suite 2000, Lexington, MA 02421.