Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernedette's
385 Townsend Avenue
New Haven, CT
Gisele Desilio Gaetano, born September 7, 1930 entered into eternal rest on March 24, 2019, leaving behind a daughter, Marie (Salvatore) Vollero, a son, John (Nancy) Gaetano, a grandson, Salvatore (Kristin) Vollero, a granddaughter Jovanna Gaetano and Alyssa Garguilo. Five great-grandchildren Alexandria, Victoria, Gigi, Arien, Mikol. A Christian Mass will be held at St. Bernedette's, 385 Townsend Avenue, New Haven on Monday, April 1st, at 10 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019
