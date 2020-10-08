1/2
Giuseppe Capozzo
1929 - 2020
Capozzo, Giuseppe
Giuseppe Capozzo, 91, of East Haven, beloved husband of 59 years to Lidia Melillo Capozzo, passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2020 at CT Hospice of Branford of a non Covid related illness with his wife and family by his side. Loving father of Antonio (Amy) Capozzo, Pasquale (Marie) Capozzo and Francine (Vincent) Piscitelli and the late Renato "Ronny" Capozzo and Pasqualina Capozzo. He was the best father that anyone could wish for to his devoted children. Born on March 21, 1929 in Gioa Sannitica, Province of Caserta Italy son of the late Mariano and Pasqualina Frassini Capozzo. Giuseppe was employed by Masseria Cirio in Totari, Alife, Italy. He came to the United States with his family in 1971 and worked in construction with Blakeslee Arpaia Chapman Inc. until his retirement. He was a sweet, kind and gentle soul who was loved by all who knew him. Giuseppe was the proudest of his 9 grandchildren: Marie-Lynn (Jonathan) Dunn, Nicolas (Alyssa) Piscitelli, Kayla Piscitelli, Sabrina Capozzo, TJ Capozzo, Haley Capozzo, Michael Capozzo, Joseph Capozzo, Claudia Capozzo and 3 great-grandchildren: JJ Dunn, Vail Dunn & Demi Piscitelli. He was predeceased by his first wife Alfonsina Maio. Giuseppe enjoyed making his homemade wine, loved to tend to his vegetable garden and was often spotted at OTB and Telatrack with friends. Brother of Caterina (Nazzareno) Russo, Alfonsina (Enrico) Lucatino, Marianella (Michele) DelGreco, Concetta (Mario) Melone and Antonio (Angela) Capozzo and the late Michelina (Alessandro) Russo, Annina (Francesco) Fiondella, Filomena (Marcello) Orsini, Pietro (Antonietta) Capozzo, Francesco (Maria) Capozzo, Luigi (Michelina) Capozzo, Gennaro (Maddalena) Capozzo, Vincenzo (Giovanna) Capozzo and Mario (Teresa) Capozzo.
Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church SATURDAY morning at 10:30. Masks and social distancing is required. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven, CT 06513. Sign Giuseppe's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
