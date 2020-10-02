1/1
Giuseppe DiDomenico
DiDomenico, Giuseppe
Giuseppe DiDomenico, 91, of Hamden. Died September 30th at Yale N.H.H after a brief illness. Born in Pontelatone, Italy, son of the late Pietro DiDomenico & Angela Funaro, Giuseppe worked for many years as a baker at Lucibello's Pastry. He was a longtime parishoner of St. Ann's Church and enjoyed handicapping horses with his Sports Haven friends in retirement. He was predeceased by siblings; Gaetano, Antonio, Domenico, Giovanni, and Margherita. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial MONDAY at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church (CBOL). Calling hours will be from 8:45- 10 a.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Interment in St. Mary's cemetery.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2020.
