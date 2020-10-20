Palumbo, Sr., Giuseppe "Joseph"
Giuseppe "Joseph" Palumbo Sr., of West Haven at the grand old age of 97, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 17th, 2020. At Heaven's gate, Joe Sr. was immediately greeted into the loving arms of his grandson, Joseph Palumbo III. Joe Sr. was born in Ansonia, Connecticut, on May 26th, 1923, to Vincenzo and Madeline Montefusco-Palumbo. He was a devoted husband to his wife Ornella (Moretti) Palumbo for 63 years. Joe Sr. was predeceased by his sisters Mary, Jean, Antoinette, Rose, Julia, brother Salvatore, son-in-law Tom, and grandson Joseph III. Joe Sr. is survived by his wife Ornella (Nell), sister Anna, children Sue, Joseph Jr. (ToniMarie), Loredana, faithful nephew Jimmy, and granddaughter Bianca. During World War II, Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1942-1946 as a Technician fifth grade, Battery B, 362 Anti Aircraft Artillery Battalion. As he steamed across the South Pacific, Joe's claim to fame was not only earning the nickname "Handsome Joe" but also being volunteered by his fellow soldiers to sing the national anthem on the USS Lenawee. When Handsome Joe finished, the soldiers celebrated so raucously that the boat rocked from side to side producing large waves that rolled upon the Phillipean beaches for days to come. After army life, Handsome Joe co-owned the Pioneer Gulf service station with his brother Salvatore at College and George, where he met his lovely wife, Nell. He later worked and retired from the U.S. Post Office. Vacations with Nell were always exciting. They usually began, or ended, with exploits such as leaving his wallet in the hotel (in a different state) or holidaying in Florida without bringing swimwear. Handsome Joe would challenge anyone who walked in his door to recite the preamble to the Constitution. If unable, Handsome Joe would immediately school them on how to do so appropriately. He would then sing a few bars and pull out his harmonica to liven up the party. Until his final days with us, Handsome Joe continued to offer his declaration, "I'm in pretty good shape for the shape I'm in!" He will be deeply missed by his family and everyone he met.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning in the Our Lady of Victory Parish at the St. John Vianney Campus, 300 Capt. Thomas Blvd., West Haven at 10:30. Entombment with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial contributions may be made to to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org
. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Giusepppe's guest book online atwww.portofuneralhomes.net