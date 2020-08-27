Peccerillo, Giuseppe
Giuseppe Peccerillo, age 87, entered into eternal rest on August 26, 2020 at Griffin Hospital. He was the beloved and devoted husband of the late Maria Santoro Peccerillo. Mr. Peccerillo was born in Salento, Province of Salerno, Italy on February 27, 1933, son of the late Rosario and Lucia DiSevo Peccerillo. He served in the Italian Army and came to Derby to be with his wife in 1962. He was employed as a machinist at Ansonia Copper & Brass for almost 40 years until his retirement. Joe was a longtime dedicated member of the Sons of Italy Valley Lodge in Derby where he enjoyed socializing and playing bocce. His hobbies also included making home-made Italian wine, gardening, cooking and was happiest when surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Joseph Peccerillo, M.D. (Diane) of Southington and Anthony M. Peccerillo (Debbie) of Derby, grandchildren, Stephen, Jack, Katherine and Cara Peccerillo, brothers, Giovanni and Antonio Peccerillo of Salento, Italy and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Michele and Carmelino Peccerillo and a sister, Filicetta Pinto. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. On Monday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Mary's Church, 212 Elizabeth Street in Derby for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peter's Garden Mausoleum in Derby. Contributions may be made to Sons of Italy. Please make checks payable to Valley Regional Lodge #151 and remit to 73 High Street, Derby, CT 06418. To sign Giuseppe's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
.