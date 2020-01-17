New Haven Register Obituaries
Strunk Funeral Home - Vero Beach - Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
772-562-2325
Gladys Brown
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
500  Iris Ln
Vero Beach, FL
Gladys Brown


1927 - 2020
Gladys Brown Obituary
Brown, Gladys
Mrs. Gladys M. Brown, age 92, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away Friday
morning, January 17, 2020, at her residence.
Gladys was born July 19, 1927, in New Haven Connecticut, a daughter of the late Alfred Anthony Melillo and Gladys Estelle (Henry) Melillo.
She graduated from East Haven High School, class of '45. Gladys was a leading member of the Mother's March Against Polio and actively involved in the Momauguin Elementary School Parents Club. She retired from Southern New England Telephone after 22 years and 10 months as an office clerk. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach, Florida. Gladys was preceded in death by her sisters, Cheryl Van Keulen and Barbara Chamberlain.
Gladys is survived by her husband of 72 years, William H. Brown, Jr. of Vero Beach, son William H. Brown III (Susan) of Tampa, FL; grandson, Keith Brown (Kacey) of Audubon, PA; three great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Joshua, and Allison of Audubon, PA; brother Alfred Melillo, Jr. of Arlington Texas, brother in law Jerry Van Keulen of Vero Beach, Fl. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Memorial donations may be made to _the National Shrine of Saint Rita Cascia, 116 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, 19146, in Glady's memory.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 500 Iris Ln, Vero Beach on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020
