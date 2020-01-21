|
Gahan, Gladys
SEYMOUR - Gladys (Seaton) Gahan, age 93, a longtime Seymour resident, entered eternal peace on January 18, 2020. Gladys was the beloved wife of the late William F. Gahan of Seymour, CT. She was born on April 13, 1926 in Bethany, daughter to the late John and Delia (McGrath) Seaton. Gladys was predeceased by her sister Dolores Wilson and brothers Douglas and Kenneth. She leaves her loving family including her daughter Janet Cremonie of Bethany and her son Richard and his wife Carol Gahan of Wrentham, MA; and grandchildren Alan and Nicholas Cremonie, Alicia Donovan, Patrick, Brendan and Emily Gahan and several nieces and nephews and their families.
Gladys was born and raised on her father's Fairview Dairy Farm in Bethany CT before moving to Seymour. She was a Communicant of the Church of the Good Shepherd and St. Augustine's. She retired after 25 years lovingly serving students at Bungay School in Seymour. She also volunteered at the Griffin Hospital as well as the Girls Scouts, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Gladys was an avid gardener who loved the outdoors of Seymour and Bethany and an avid reader when indoors.
Calling hours are will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour. A Funeral Service in Celebration of Gladys's life will immediately follow at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Augustine's Cemetery, Seymour, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations sent to St. Jude Children Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or plants to the family. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 22, 2020