Gladys Huggins
1940 - 2020
Huggins, Gladys
Gladys Geneva Keels Wright- Huggins passed Tuesday evening surrounded by her family, at the age of 80. She was born August 12,1940 in Ansonia, Connecticut to the late James William Keels and Reverend Gladys Keels - Nelums. She attended James Hillhouse High and later received a Degree in Business from Stone Business Academy. She worked as the executive secretary of Congresswoman Rosa Delaura until retirement in 2002. She is survived by her children, Renee Fulcher of Hamden, Donald Wright (Dawn) of Torrington, Randy Wright (Celeste) and Dawn Wright of New Haven, CT; her sister Bettie Byrd-Rassoull of New Haven; grandchildren, Cleondra Fulcher- McCown (James), Camille and Candi Fulcher as well as great- grandchildren Joshua, Morgan, Calise, Messiah and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 1st at 11 a.m. at Trinity Temple, 285 Dixwell Ave, in New Haven. Repass will follow immediately after service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Huggins family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 29, 2020.
