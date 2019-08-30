|
|
Rosengrant Sr., Glen Terry
Glen T. Rosengrant, Sr., 68, of Milford, beloved husband of Nell Rosengrant, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born on January 12, 1951 in Milford, he was the son of the late William and Ethel Rosengrant.
Glen was a loving husband, father and grandfather (Opa). Glen enjoyed being an active parent in all of his sons' activities from sports to scouts and anything in between. His passion for his family spilled over when he became a grandfather as his six grandchildren became the center of his universe. When Glen was working, he was a truck driver that would enjoy driving coast to coast but most recently, he worked for Stratford Rock of Stratford, CT.
Besides his wife, Nell Rosengrant, Glen is survived by his two sons Glen T. Rosengrant, Jr. and wife Lauren (Elias, Lillian, Annabelle and Mildred) and Jakob Rosengrant and his wife Elise (Nolan and Callum). Glen was predeceased by his sister Sharon Rosengrant.
Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019