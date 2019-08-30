New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Rosengrant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Terry Rosengrant Sr.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Terry Rosengrant Sr. Obituary
Rosengrant Sr., Glen Terry
Glen T. Rosengrant, Sr., 68, of Milford, beloved husband of Nell Rosengrant, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born on January 12, 1951 in Milford, he was the son of the late William and Ethel Rosengrant.
Glen was a loving husband, father and grandfather (Opa). Glen enjoyed being an active parent in all of his sons' activities from sports to scouts and anything in between. His passion for his family spilled over when he became a grandfather as his six grandchildren became the center of his universe. When Glen was working, he was a truck driver that would enjoy driving coast to coast but most recently, he worked for Stratford Rock of Stratford, CT.
Besides his wife, Nell Rosengrant, Glen is survived by his two sons Glen T. Rosengrant, Jr. and wife Lauren (Elias, Lillian, Annabelle and Mildred) and Jakob Rosengrant and his wife Elise (Nolan and Callum). Glen was predeceased by his sister Sharon Rosengrant.
Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now