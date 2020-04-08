|
Barrett, Glenda
Glenda Barrett, age 72, of New Haven passed away at home on April 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Arthur G. Barrett Sr. She was born in Lewiston, MA, daughter of the late Violet and Halvor Francis. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Councilwoman Bridgette J. Hoskie, Dawn (John) Flag, her grandson Brian Banning Jr., William and Nicholas Banning, Emanuel Hoskie Jr., Jalen and Qusaan Hoskie, her granddaughters Tianna Greene and Jada Cintron. She is also survived by her brothers William (Joseph) Francis, Omar (Donna) Francis and her twin sister Gloria Iasparra. Glenda also has 6 great-grandchildren, a ton of nieces and nephews as well as her partner Jim O'Toole and her dear friends Sam, Renee and Dana. Glenda was predeceased by her beloved sons Arthur G. Barrett Jr. and Jay W. Barrett, her brothers Lauren, Erwin, Rodney Francis and her sister Martha Josephson, nephew John Josephson and her much loved brother-in-law Rocco Iasparra. She worked for many years at First Student Bus Company in New Haven. Glenda was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and Washington Redskins. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and hosting holiday events like Christmas Eve at her house was her most favorite thing.
All Funeral Services will be private. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Glenda Barrett and her sons to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. To leave on online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020