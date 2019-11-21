|
|
Downer, Glenn
Glenn J. Downer,age 69,of Branford ,passed on Nov. 17 2019 at Branford Hospice,born on Aug. 12, 1950 in Maine, the son of Jane O'Leary Downer and Clifford Downer. Beloved husband of Meg Downer for 40 years, father of Eric Downer; brother of Jill Downer, Poppy of Teisha Chiaraluce and uncle to several nieces and nephews .He served our country as a sargent in the U.S. AirForce during the Viet Nam war .A service will be held at The Vertical Church 225 Malloy Rd. ,West Haven on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 22, 2019