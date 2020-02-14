|
Harrison Smith , Glenn
Glenn Harrison Smith suddenly departed from this life on Mon., Feb. 3, 2020. Glenn was born in Hartford, CT on June 15, 1964 to the union of Shirley Gibson and the late George H, Smith Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Shirley Gibson; daughter Tasha Smith-Ramos (Carlos); grandchildren Natasha, Alexa, Jayden and Roman; sisters Ann Frempong, Christine Stewart-Davis (Terry), brothers Franklin and George Smith III, Raymond Smith, William Smith. Tyrone Smith and Germaine Smith along with a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins and his best friend Mr. Henry Everett. A celebration of life will be held Sat., Feb.15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Joy Temple Church, 424 Howard Ave., New Haven, CT 06519. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Harrison-Smith family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 15, 2020