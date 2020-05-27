Glenn J. Banks
1948 - 2020
BANKS, Glenn J.
Glenn J. Banks, 72, of Waterbury, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital.
Glenn was born on April 8, 1948 in West Hartford, son of the late Jacob Banks and Rosalind (Reisman) Banks. Glenn graduated from the University of New Haven where he was an All Star soccer player. Glenn was in the Army reserves before he began his career in business sales and spent many years coaching travel and high school soccer. Glenn worked in the car business for the past twenty plus years, most recently as a salesman at Curtiss Ryan Honda of Shelton. He was an extremely hardworking man; a devoted father, and always put his children's needs before his own. He loved spending time with his beloved cat Buddy. He had a love for sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He always knew how to make people smile and will be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Glenn is survived by his children, Brandon Banks of Waterbury, Ashley Schaefer, Ben Schaefer (son-in-law) of Hamden, Brynn Schaefer (granddaughter), Colby Scott of Enfield, and Jay Walesch of Georgia; and his former wife Jacqueline Banks Ciarlelli of Shelton. He was predeceased by two children, Jordan Banks and Courtney Banks.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Please visit Glenn's tribute page at www.woodtickmemorial.com to leave notes of comfort to the family.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 27, 2020.
