Murphy, Glenn
Glenn Murphy, 47, of Wallingford, died suddenly at home Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Juliann (Cerrone) Murphy. He was born in Galion, OH, May 31, 1972, a son of Annette (Robinson) O'Neill of New Jersey and the late George Murphy. He was employed by Aquatek Labs in Woodbridge and was one of the founding partners of Rogue Coffee Company. He was active as a coach in the Wallingford Little League and found no greater joy than watching his son Jake play sports. In addition to his wife Julie, he is survived by his son, Jake Murphy; his brothers, Thomas Murphy and his wife Erin of Washington, and Daniel Murphy of Ohio; his mother-in-law, Joanne Cerrone; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Anthony and Cecilia Cerrone; and his nephew and niece, Anthony and Isabella Cerrone. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, Tuesday, March 17, from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the Jake Murphy Education Fund, c/o Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020