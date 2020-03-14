New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Glenn Murphy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Glenn
Glenn Murphy, 47, of Wallingford, died suddenly at home Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Juliann (Cerrone) Murphy. He was born in Galion, OH, May 31, 1972, a son of Annette (Robinson) O'Neill of New Jersey and the late George Murphy. He was employed by Aquatek Labs in Woodbridge and was one of the founding partners of Rogue Coffee Company. He was active as a coach in the Wallingford Little League and found no greater joy than watching his son Jake play sports. In addition to his wife Julie, he is survived by his son, Jake Murphy; his brothers, Thomas Murphy and his wife Erin of Washington, and Daniel Murphy of Ohio; his mother-in-law, Joanne Cerrone; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Anthony and Cecilia Cerrone; and his nephew and niece, Anthony and Isabella Cerrone. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, Tuesday, March 17, from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the Jake Murphy Education Fund, c/o Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT 06492.
www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -