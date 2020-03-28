|
Nordin, Glenn
Glenn Roy Nordin, 72, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born May 27, 1947 to Roy and Ellen Hemingway Nordin in New Haven, CT and grew up in Orange, graduating from Amity High School in 1965. He attended Bangor Theological Seminary after earning a Purple Heart proudly serving as a member of the US Army, 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam.
As a young man, Glenn served his community through the Orange Congregational Church, Silver Lake Conference Center, and as a member of the Volunteer Fire Department. He spent his career as a Computer Programmer for SNETCo and AT&T while living in North Branford. Those who knew him remember his passion for fairness and kindness for others. He worked with Vietnam veteran outreach and was proud to have told his story for the Library of Congress, Veterans History Project. Glenn was a history buff, had a passion for sustainability, and spent his leisure time reading, birdwatching and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was predeceased by his brother Roy of Seattle, WA. He is survived by the love of his life, Patricia Kiely, whom he married in 1973 and retired with to Salisbury, NC and Melbourne Beach, FL. He is also survived by his lifelong friend Betty Miles of Austin TX, Patricia's extended family, several cousins and many friends.
A service is being scheduled for a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Library of Congress - Veterans History Project; The Gary Sinise Foundation; The PTSD or polytrama program at any VA Medical Center; or, a .
Gifts to the US Department of Veteran's Affairs: https://www.va.gov/OGC/GiftsToVA.asp
Library of Congress - Veterans History Project https://www.loc.gov/philanthropy/online-donation/fund/Veterans%20History%20Project
The Gary Sinise Foundation: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/give/
Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting Glenn's family. Online condolences and links to donation options may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020