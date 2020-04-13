|
|
Roberts, Glenn
Glenn John Roberts, age 68, passed away at the Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven on April 1, 2020. Glenn was born in England to Elizabeth Thomson nee Elizabeth Van Wazer of Essex and Ralph Roberts who was a serving in the United States Air Force stationed in England. Glenn graduated from Milford Academy in Milford. Glenn's mother raised him as a single mom until he was sixteen and remembered how they traveled to so many places together in their MG sports car. She loved him dearly and will never forget how he took care of her in her old age. She could never have asked for a better son. He had a great sense of humor and was very popular. Glenn had a lifelong passion for sailing and boating and was indeed a lover of the sea. Glenn was a great sailor who crewed in many races, including Bermuda, Block Island, New York Races, and many others. Glenn was scheduled to crew on a yacht in the 28th Royal Oceans Racing Club Fastnet Race in England in 1979. He had to cancel his participation and the race was sadly a yachting disaster due to a storm and tragically 19 lives were lost. Glenn resided in the Pawsoms Park section of Branford which is known as a boating community and on the day of his passing his loving neighbors paid tribute to him. Janice (Szymanski) Roberts his grieving wife has so many wonderful memories including their wedding in the Bahamas with the most beautiful mountainous scenery as a backdrop. Her husband always did everything with such flair. Max Roberts his grieving and only son of whom his father was so proud were like best friends and he will never forget all the things that his father had taught him. Besides his immediate family Glenn leaves many cousins in Great Britain, Scotland, Australia, and the United States. "Glenn you will never be forgotten" There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. To share a memory of Glenn or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in Shoreline Times on Apr. 17, 2020